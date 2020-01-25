Joyce Krig

EAGAN, Minn. – Joyce Elaine Krig (Blodgett), of Eagan, lovingly known by her grandchildren and friends as “Whiskers,” passed away peacefully at her home Wednesday, Jan. 15. 2020, in Eagan. She was born July 9, 1942.
Joyce touched many families lives through her years of in home day care. She loved taking care of children and treated them as her own often taking many of them to swimming lessons every Saturday. Later in life she went back to school to become an accountant. She loved working and enjoyed helping out at her community living residence. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, cards, puzzles, butterflies, church, the color purple and a good margarita with prime rib. She was one of the most kind hearted and caring souls. She loved everyone she meet and treasured her friends and family. This Angel has earned her wings. Forever in our hearts with love.
Proceeded in death by husband, Peter Krig; son, Kenny Erickson; parents and other family members. Survived by daughter, Tammy Wittek and her children, Lily and Alicia; daughter-in-law, Dafna Erickson and her children, Zahava and Avi; stepchildren, Norma, Karen, Gary, Vicki, Terri, Lauri, Doug and their spouses; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and sisters, Ruby (Roger) Clark, Audrey (Marvin) Samplavski and Shirley Tilseth; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services where held 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 2848 County Rd. H2, Mounds View. Interment Morningside Gardens, Coon Rapids. In lieu of flowers, Memorials preferred.
