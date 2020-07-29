× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JuaNita “Chick” Yvonne Drury, 66, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020.

Born in Oklahoma City, Okla., she grew up in the Saint Paul, Minn., metro area, attended Johnson High School and settled in the Saint Paul Park/Cottage Grove, Minn., area to raise her family. Chick relocated to Menomonie, in 1996, and became a proud Menomin. She loved attending the football games and cheered the loudest for her kids in the marching band. Chick was a huge fan of watching NASCAR, her favorite driver of all time being #24 Jeff Gordon.

She collected all things snowmen, painted ceramics, regularly read her “papers,” enjoyed watching reruns of NCIS, and above all, adored hanging out with her grandkids, Tykenzie, Dyllan, Tayelin, Braedyn, and Sabot. She worked with Walmart #1819 in Menomonie, for 14 years, as an overnight stocker, where she created many friendships.

Chick is preceded in death by her parents, Donald and JuaNita Atchison; and her infant son, Thomas. She is survived by her sons, Donald (Nikki) Drury, Denton (Nicole) Drury, Devlen (Mary Oleson) Drury; her daughters, Trista (Keith) Durant, Tyneia Donald-Drury, Talyse (Ian LaForte) Drury, and Taysha (Matt) Johnson; 25 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

On July 15, a small family service was held at the gravesite of her fiancé, Gordon Bauer, at Teegarden Cemetery in Knapp. Cremation provided by Crescent Tide Cremation Services of Saint Paul.