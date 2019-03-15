Try 3 months for $3

Judith M. Halvorson, 84, of Menomonie passed away Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wis.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Faith Lutheran Church in Menomonie, with Pastor Curtis Brooks officiating. There will be visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and at the church one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Burial will be in Tiffany Cemetery in Boyceville.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Judith Halvorson
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.