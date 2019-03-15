Judith M. Halvorson, 84, of Menomonie passed away Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wis.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Faith Lutheran Church in Menomonie, with Pastor Curtis Brooks officiating. There will be visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and at the church one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Burial will be in Tiffany Cemetery in Boyceville.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
