Julie Ann Cole

GILBERT, Ariz. — Julie Ann (Sempf) Cole, 63, of Gilbert died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at home surrounded by her family after a 20-month battle with liver disease and Alzheimer’s. Julie was born April 15, 1956, to Arthur and Eileen (Breslin) Sempf. She was the oldest of three children to that union. She graduated as valedictorian from Boyceville High School in 1974. Julie then completed her pre-pharmacy requirements at UW-River Falls and received her B.S. in pharmacy from the University of Minnesota. At the time of her liver disease diagnosis in June 2018, Julie had proudly achieved 39 years working as a pharmacist. She married Steven Cole, her high school sweetheart, Nov. 6, 1982. This union would be blessed with two children, Stacy and Hunter.
Julie worked for many pharmacies in three states over those 39 years: St. Paul and Robbinsdale, Minn., Wausau, Antigo, Wittenberg, Merrill, Mosinee and Rhinelander, Wis., and Prescott, Bullhead City, Kingman, Gilbert, Mesa, Chandler, Apache Junction, Casa Grande, Scottsdale and Phoenix, Ariz.
Anyone who knew Julie, knew that she was a kind and caring person. She loved music, including singing during her grade school years, favoring classic country and blue grass. She was as well known for love of her cats, baking pies, collecting any and all copper kitchen cookware and utensils, and traveling whenever and wherever possible. She enjoyed spending time with her children, family and friends.
Julie is survived by her husband, Steven Cole; children, Stacy Cole of Gilbert; Hunter (Renata) Cole of Gilbert; sister, Mary Lou (Harry) Standaert of Amery; brothers, Ted (Joan) Sempf of Sun Prairie, Wis., and Tim (Mary) Sempf of Downing, Wis.; sister-in-law, Debbie (Donnie) Dillon; and aunt, Rebecca Sempf of Glenwood City; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Eileen Sempf; and in-laws, Duane and Maxine Cole.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Anderson Funeral Home, Glenwood City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glenwood City, with Fr. John Long as officiant, with visitation one hour prior at the church. Burial will follow services in the church cemetery.
