MENOMONIE/LEIGH, Neb. — Karen R. Boning, 77, of Menomonie, formerly of Leigh, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Solomon Hills Adult Family Home in the town of Lucas, rural Menomonie.
Karen Rose Boning was born Sept. 23, 1941, near Wynot, Neb. She was the second of ten children born to Gilbert and Marie (Schroeder) Hochstein. Her family later moved to a farm southeast of Hartington, Neb. She attended Midway Elementary School and graduated from Holy Trinity High School in 1959. For several years she worked in the office of the Cedar County Judge.
Karen married Alan Boning, Oct. 18, 1969, and made their home Northwest of Leigh. After a series of strokes and a serious traumatic brain injury they moved to Norfolk, Neb., in 2004. Karen became a resident of Solomon Hill Estates Adult Family Home, near Menomonie, in 2010, where she has remained the rest of her life.
Karen is survived by her husband, Alan; four children, Janice (Jed) Christensen and Brian (Lori) Boning, both of Norfolk, Sondra (Brad) Heywood of Garland, Neb., Janelle (James) Fenton of Menomonie; 12 grandchildren, Alex, Jacob, Andrew and Jonathan Fenton, Mattalyn and Whitney Boning, Morgan Heywood, Clayton, Claire, Emma, Ethan and Alan Christensen; five brothers; and three sisters; along with many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Janice Hochstein.
A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Menomonie.
A memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Leigh. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery at Creston, Neb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Options for Women Menomonie, P.O. Box 427, Menomonie, WI 54751; or to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be made at www.rhielfuneralhome.com. Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.
