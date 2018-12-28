Katherine A. Fisher, 90, of Menomonie passed away Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Katherine was born March 13, 1928, in Dunn County. She was the daughter of Joseph and Grace (Steies) Schumacher and grew up in the Menomonie area. Katherine graduated from Menomonie High School in 1946. Katherine married George T. Fisher Nov. 16, 1955, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Rectory in Menomonie. After marriage they farmed in the Tainter Township of Dunn County for many years. George passed away in 1991 and Katherine moved to Menomonie in March of 2018 and resided at The Neighbors of Dunn County for the past several months.
Katherine enjoyed crocheting afghans, sweaters, caps, mittens for her grandchildren and for people who were in need. She also donated them to various churches for their raffles. Katherine also enjoyed baking and cooking for her family and babysitting her grandchildren.
Katherine is survived by her children, Deborah (Ron) McDonough of Wheeler, Ed (Jan) Fisher of Colfax, Mary (Roger) Bauer of Menomonie; eight grandchildren, Grace( Mike), Sara (Casey), Tracy, Mark, Todd (Krissa), Kyle (Laressa), Tammy( Ajay) and Mike; seven great-grandchildren, Lynnmarie, Breanna, Riley, Braiden, Jaelynn, Aiden, Evelyn; and several nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George; three sisters, Harriet Denning, Frances McCarthy and Rose Kohlman.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie with the Rev. John Mano officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church Thursday.
Online condolences maybe made at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.
