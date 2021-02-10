Kathleen Fullarton

Kathleen R. Fullarton, 71, formerly of Menomonie passed away Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.

She was born Oct. 25, 1949, in Creston, Iowa, to Harold and Florence Roberts (Nelson). She grew up in the Creston area and graduated from Creston High School. She then attended Iowa State University where she received a Bachelors in mathematics in 1971. This is also where she met her future spouse.

Kathleen married Stuart R. Fullarton Aug. 20, 1971, in Creston. Stuart served in the U.S. Army and they lived abroad in Germany for several years prior to settling in Menomonie. They adopted four children. Kathleen was a devoted Christian her entire life. After many years of working as a financial aid counselor at UW-Stout, Kathleen attended Seminary School from 2003-2005 where she received a Master’s in divinity. Kathleen then served as a Pastor at a handful of churches throughout the northern Wisconsin and Minnesota areas until her retirement in 2013.

Kathleen is survived by two sons and two daughters, Angelyn (Fullarton) Benson of Spotsylvania, Va., Eric Fullarton of Menomonie, Rebecca Fullarton of Oakland, Calif., Christopher Fullarton of Eau Claire, Wis.

She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Malik, Adair, Maxwell, Makenzley, and Brekyn; brother, Allan Roberts; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.