Kathleen McClelland

Kathleen A. McClelland, 86, of Menomonie died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Dove Healthcare in Eau Claire, Wis.
She was born April 4, 1935, in Menomonie.
Anyone who knew Kate will know that she met the love of her life, Virgil McClelland, when she was 14 years old. It was love at first sight and she knew she’d be with him forever after their first drive in his Chevrolet. They married Aug. 25, 1953 and spent 65 lovely years together. After two and one half long years of living on this earth without him, Kate and Virg are finally reunited.
Kate spent her life by Virgil’s side, traveling the country during his time in the Navy, being a hardworking farm wife, and the majority of her years were spent at home, being a wife, a mother and a grandmother.
Kate had many hobbies and many friends to fill her days. Antiquing and collecting Scandinavian artwork, driving back country roads with Virgil, and spending time in their beloved home- enjoying the quiet life with friends, family, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She took great pride in Virgil and his woodcarving and was always coming up with new ideas for him to carve, or projects to start around the house. She loved decorating, and her house was often decorated from the inside-out for holidays. Most of all, Kate knew what she loved and worked hard to surround herself with the things and people that made her happy.
Kate is survived by her daughter, Deb (Tim) Christenson; grandchildren, Chris McClelland, Kaydi Flug, Mike McClelland, Annelise (Kyle) Reiter, Erik (Anna) Christenson; great-grandchildren, Alayna, Elliott and Finnley (McClelland), Edison and Pierce (Reiter), and Jude and Macy (Christenson). She is also survived by many close friends, who she thought of as family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Virgil McClelland; and son, David McClelland.
A private burial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Evergreen Cemetery in Menomonie. A live-streamed option is available for extended family and friends and will be available through the Olson Funeral Home Facebook page. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
