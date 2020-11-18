Kathleen McClelland

Kathleen A. McClelland, 86, of Menomonie died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Dove Healthcare in Eau Claire, Wis.

She was born April 4, 1935, in Menomonie.

Anyone who knew Kate will know that she met the love of her life, Virgil McClelland, when she was 14 years old. It was love at first sight and she knew she’d be with him forever after their first drive in his Chevrolet. They married Aug. 25, 1953 and spent 65 lovely years together. After two and one half long years of living on this earth without him, Kate and Virg are finally reunited.

Kate spent her life by Virgil’s side, traveling the country during his time in the Navy, being a hardworking farm wife, and the majority of her years were spent at home, being a wife, a mother and a grandmother.