Kay Barnard

WILD ROSE, MENOMONIE, Wis. — Kay (Doris Kathleen Michaels) Barnard, of Wild Rose, formerly of Menomonie, died Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, at 1 a.m. peacefully at her computer. She was born on a farm near West Salem in Kenosha County Oct. 2, 1920, to Alexander Otto and Daisy Vera (Loesel) Michaels.
Kay was preceded in death by her husband, David; her parents; and her daughter Carolyn Ann Barnard (Bruce Hemingway).
Kay is survived by one daughter, Pastor Nancy (Craig) Carmichael-Stoner of Dousman; two sons, Charles Barnard of Menomonie, and Kent (Erin) Barnard of Wild Rose; four grandchildren, Suzanne (Douglas) Atkins of Converse, Texas, Lee (Nicole) Carmichael of Waukesha, Alexander Barnard of Bellevue, Ky., and Kate Barnard of Cincinnati, Ohio; and two great-grandchildren, Oliver and Mercer Carmichael-Grandstrand of Waukesha.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at the Holtby Museum at Wakanda Park, 2006 Wakanda St. NE, Menomonie. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service. Burial of ashes will be in the family plot in the Evergreen Cemetery in Menomonie. Online condolences may be expressed, and a complete obituary can be found, at www.maplecrestfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, Kay prefers memorials to Stepping Stones of Menomonie, Menomonie Humane Society, Herold Cemetery in Alma, or your favorite food pantry or humane society.
