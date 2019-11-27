Kenneth “Ken” E. Larrabee, 84, of Menomonie passed away Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
He was born Jan. 15, 1935, in Spring Brook Township, Wis., to Everett and Goldie (Brazelton) Larrabee. He grew up in rural Menomonie and graduated from Dunn County School of Agriculture and Domestic Economy-Aggies in 1952. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956. After basic training in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., he was stationed in Texas, as well as Greenland.
He married Helen M. Brown of San Antonio, Texas Dec. 21, 1956. They had four children, David, Richard, Vicki, and Randall. They were later divorced.
In April 1969, Ken opened his own Welding and General Repair Shop at 1010 North Broadway, Menomonie, where he worked for 47 years until his retirement in 2016. Those who knew him well, knew he could fix most anything brought to him and he would do it perfectly.
Ken is survived by three sons, David Larrabee of Menomonie, Rick (Barb) Larrabee of Menomonie, Randy Larrabee of Coon Rapids, Minn.; and one daughter, Vicki (Tom) Anderson of Menomonie. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Zach (Rachel) Anderson, Hannah (Jesse ) Volbrecht, Alaina Anderson, Ben (Val) Larrabee, Rachel (Bud) Swanson, Samantha Larrabee, Gabe Anderson, Jessica Larrabee, and Emily (Hunter) Johnson; six great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Everett, Elenor Volbrecht, Lacey Swanson, and Zara and Lidi Anderson; two sisters, Connie (Forest) Bixby and Norma (Brian) Gabriel, both of Menomonie.
You have free articles remaining.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Goldie Larrabee; and two infant brothers,
Donald (1937), and Richard (1939) Larrabee.
Visitation was held at Olson Funeral Home Tuesday, Nov. 26. Followed immediately by burial at Forest Center Cemetery, Spring Brook Township, Dunn County, Wis.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.