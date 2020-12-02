Kevin Lee McIntyre

He will be dearly missed by his wife, Lynn, his stepchildren, grandchildren, his cat, Maggie, his brothers and sisters, his in-laws, nieces, nephews, and his friends, “pals,” and co-workers. Kevin made a huge impact in the lives of all that knew him and could always make you laugh when you needed it most.

Kevin’s family would like to thank the many doctors and nurses at Mayo Clinic and Cancer Center in Eau Claire and Menomonie, and would also like to thank the nurses and technicians at the Mayo Dialysis Centers in both Eau Claire and Menomonie. Kevin spent his last days at Mayo Health Care System in La Crosse, Wis., due to a shortage of beds in the Eau Claire area. The doctors and nurses in the La Crosse system went over and above to provide excellent care and comfort to him, while he was unable to have visitors due to COVID. We thank them from the bottom of our hearts, for the care they gave him when we were not able to be there.