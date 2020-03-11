RIDGELAND -- Lane “Jake” Jacobs, 85, of Ridgeland passed away peacefully Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. He was born April 3, 1934, to Julius and Leona (Wagner) Jacobs at Menomonie.

After graduation, he served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, where he received training in electronics repair, which led to his career as a TV repairman in Ridgeland. On May 26, 1954, he was married to Doris Prong at Menomonie. The couple resided in Ridgeland, where he was known to many as “TV Jake.” An injury ended his TV repair business and he then went to work for Sanna Dairies in Menomonie, for 20 years until his retirement. Retirement found him and Doris playing cards with fellow campers and fishing daily at Birch Point Resort, near Bloomer. Fishing was a lifelong passion for Jake.

Doris, his wife of 60 years, preceded him in death May 5, 2014. For the past few years, Jake has been in the wonderful care of Barron Care & Rehabilitation, where he was known to many residents and staff as quite the jokester.