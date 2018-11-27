Laura Nyman

Laura L. Nyman, 38, of Menomonie passed away Friday, Nov. 23, 2018.
Laura was born Nov. 20, 1980, in New Hampshire, to Rebecca Ginter and Amen Webb. She attended school in the New Richmond area and received her Master’s degree from UW-Stout. Laura married Andrew Nyman July 2, 2011, at Cedarbrook Church in Menomonie.
She worked as the vice president for Gold Cross Courier service in Eau Claire. She enjoyed camping, fishing, mushroom hunting, camp fires and listening to music.
Laura loved being a mother and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Andrew; three daughters, Kaitlyn and Hannah Ingram, Ellihannah Nyman; her mother, Rebecca Barbeau; sister, Tammy Webb; two brothers, Chuck Barbeau and Ben Barbeau; grandmothers, Donna Kent and Mary Alice Barbeau. She is also survived by other family and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Sam Barbeau; and two grandfathers, Ralph Ginter and Norm Barbeau.
Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at Cedarbrook Church in Menomonie, with Remy Diederich officiating. There will be a visitation from 1p.m. to the time of the service at the church.
Memorials are suggested in lieu of flowers. Olson funeral home in Menomonie is serving the family. To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
