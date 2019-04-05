LaVerne “Buck” F. Rogers, 87, of Menomonie passed away quietly Sunday March 31, 2019, at his home.
Buck was born Oct. 12, 1931, in Menomonie, the son of LeRoy and Margaret (Simmon) Rogers, the third child of a family of nine. In 1949, Buck joined the U.S. Navy and spent three years in the service. After being honorably discharged he attended UW Stout, where he earned a degree in industrial education. After graduation he moved to Milwaukee, where he taught at Boy’s Technical High School (now MATC). This is also where he began a 30+ year career working as an insurance adjuster for Crawford and Company, until he retired. In the Milwaukee area is where he met his wife, Sally (Sarah) Corbin, due to their shared love of horses. Buck and Sally moved themselves and their horses to Menomonie, to begin a new life together running a farm and starting a family.
Buck was always quick with a smile and willing to help with whatever was needed. His optimistic view on life was infectious (though he denied it) and that twinkle in his eye had a way of setting you at ease.
Buck is survived by his loving wife, Sally; children, Brian (Sara) of Erin, Wis., Kevin (Cathy) of Menomonie, Nicki (Mike) of Chippewa Falls; four grandchildren; and six siblings, Ralph (Bev), Viola Traxler, Edith (Dallas) Pankowski, Loren (Connie), Karen Kundy and Chuck (Colleen). He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Andrew; sister, Jan Frieberg; and daughter, Tammy.
Please join us for a celebration of his life from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday April 7, at the Rhiel Funeral home in Menomonie. A private family burial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.
