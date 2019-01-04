LaZern “Chub” C. Rice, 86, of Chippewa Falls passed in peace, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, at Dove Healthcare in Bloomer.
Chub was born Nov. 20, 1932, in Eau Claire, to the late Algie and Elizabeth (Berchem) Rice. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954. Chub married Lois Marie “Jean” Gregory July 22, 1955, in Waterloo, Iowa. He was a loving father, loyal friend and a distinguished predator of local pan-fish. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his Chihuahua, Dozer. Chub’s quick wit and sense of humor will be sorely missed by all who knew him. As we lay him down to rest in peace, we celebrate a life well lived.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lois; children, Janice (Robert) Rybka, Michael Rice, Jacqueline (fiancé, Bill Wiley) Bergeron, Matt (Patricia) Rice, Mark Rice, Mitch (Kathi) Rice; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Chub is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, William Kirwan, Vilas Rice and Darrel Rice; and sister, Marlene.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at the West Chapel of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire, with the Rev. Julianne Lepp officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Military honors conducted by American Legion Post 53.
To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com.
