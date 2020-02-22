Leonard “Butch” L. Debee, 73, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Leonard was the oldest of 10 children born to Miles and Arlita Debee.

He is survived by his siblings, Sandra Williams, John (Susie) Debee, Pam (Kenny) Larson, Gary Debee, Gordy Debee, Denise (Tom) Boron, Diane (Tim) Zais; and many dear aunts and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Vicki; and brother, Jimmy.

He was the proud uncle of Mandy, Chandra, Johnna, Liz, Kate, Casey, Corey, Alden, Shelby, Tanner, Miranda, Bailey, Zac, Alli, Megan and Claire; and great-uncle to Alexandra, Jayden, Brooklyn, Gavin, Tatum, Chloe, Chase, Luxi and Baker.

Although he endured many health obstacles over the last 10 years, he always maintained a positive attitude and jovial demeanor. He was dearly loved by family, friends and countless caregivers. Leonard appreciated all of the loving care from his many dialysis nurses over the last few years.

Leonard had a true love of learning. He was quick-witted, intelligent and knew the scripture “inside and out.” His academic career included time spent learning at UW-Stout, District One Technical Institute and Grand Rapids School of Bible and Music.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}