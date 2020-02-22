Leonard “Butch” L. Debee, 73, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Leonard was the oldest of 10 children born to Miles and Arlita Debee.
He is survived by his siblings, Sandra Williams, John (Susie) Debee, Pam (Kenny) Larson, Gary Debee, Gordy Debee, Denise (Tom) Boron, Diane (Tim) Zais; and many dear aunts and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Vicki; and brother, Jimmy.
He was the proud uncle of Mandy, Chandra, Johnna, Liz, Kate, Casey, Corey, Alden, Shelby, Tanner, Miranda, Bailey, Zac, Alli, Megan and Claire; and great-uncle to Alexandra, Jayden, Brooklyn, Gavin, Tatum, Chloe, Chase, Luxi and Baker.
Although he endured many health obstacles over the last 10 years, he always maintained a positive attitude and jovial demeanor. He was dearly loved by family, friends and countless caregivers. Leonard appreciated all of the loving care from his many dialysis nurses over the last few years.
Leonard had a true love of learning. He was quick-witted, intelligent and knew the scripture “inside and out.” His academic career included time spent learning at UW-Stout, District One Technical Institute and Grand Rapids School of Bible and Music.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force, enlisting in June of 1966, stationed primarily in Thailand. He was released in February of 1972. He later served in the National Guard alongside his father, Miles.
Always a hard worker, Leonard contributed his efforts to many jobs, including a family business in Illinois, Snowflake Foods, Samsonite Luggage in Denver and later, Donaldson Corp. in Baldwin, before his retirement.
Leonard loved the outdoors. Hunting and especially fly-fishing in the mountain streams of Colorado, were among his favorite pastimes. Leonard had a keen musical sense. He loved blue grass music and played a mean banjo.
Although he is now absent from his imperfect earthly body, he is now perfectly at home in heaven with our lord and savior.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Olson Funeral home in Menomonie, with Pastor Steve Crites officiating. Visitation is one hour prior to the service. Military honors will be conducted by Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
