Leslie Gene Moy, 90, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at the Neighbors of Dunn County. He was born to Lester and Deva Moy of Mondovi, Wis., March 6, 1930.

Gene was an educator. He graduated from Buffalo County Teachers College, UW-Stevens Point and a Masters from Northern Michigan University in administration. Gene spent the early years of teaching/administration in Northern Wisconsin and then at LaValle, Wis. He ended his career teaching at the International School in Quito, Ecuador. Gene ended his teaching career when his mother passed away—he came home to live and travel with his father, until his passing.

Gene was an avid traveler by motor home in the U.S., cruises and around South America, while teaching there. He called many square dances, even taking his equipment to Quito. He did competitive bowling and achieved Masters status in Bridge. Gene followed sports, including high school girls sports. He received recognition from the sports teams in both Mondovi and Chippewa Falls, for being a loyal supporter. Gene was a life long member of the EUB/UMC.