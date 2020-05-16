× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lester Bruce Mainquist, known as Bruce, passed away at Dove Healthcare-West in Eau Claire, Sunday, April 5, 2020, at the age of 80. He was born Oct. 29, 1939, in Magnet, Neb., the son of Allan and Valdis Mainquist. When Bruce was still a baby, the Mainquist family moved to Buffalo, Minn., where Bruce and his siblings were raised on a farm located on Lightfoot Lake. He graduated from Buffalo High School in 1957. He served four years in the U.S. Navy.

Along with friends he met at college, Bruce became a founding member of the Cherry Stone Farm, which was established in 1974, as an artists’ co-operative in rural Colfax, where Bruce continued to reside for the rest of his life.

A talented and accomplished artist, Bruce frequently exhibited his works at art fairs and galleries in Minnesota, Wisconsin and other parts of the mid-west. He produced intricate and striking works of geometric shapes using steel plate and sheet metal as a medium, with each piece having its own unique patina. Using a torch he would cut the steel into pieces and then weld them together, often fashioning the metal into works inspired by nature. Many of his popular works featured a variety of small animals, including frogs, birds, fish, shellfish, butterflies and snails.