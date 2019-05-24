MENOMONIE/HASTINGS — Levi C. Benson, 40, of Menomonie and formerly of Hastings, passed away from a motorcycle accident Tuesday, May 14, 2019.
Levi was born April 30, 1979, in Mankato, Minn. He was the middle son of Donald Benson and Susanne Benson (Yentsch). In 1984, the family moved to Hastings. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1998 and attended Universal Technical Institute in Chicago. After UTI he enlisted in the Wisconsin National Guard and was enlisted for over 13 years. Levi was a combat veteran with the National Guard, during the Iraq War. After his deployment, Levi pursued a degree at the University of Wisconsin-Stout. Among many other vocations, Levi was proudest of being an outdoorsman and adventurer. He enjoyed canoeing, fishing, hunting, downhill skiing, sailing, motorcycling, watching the Packers, and spending time with his friends and family.
He will be dearly missed by his love, Tamara Brantmeier and her son, Ruben; his mother, Susanne Benson; his father, Donald Benson; his brother, Grant Benson and Grant’s children, Dylan Myers and Angelica Benson; his brother, Dayton Benson and Charlee Kimmes and Dayton’s daughter, Taryn Serres-Benson; and many other family and friends.
Levi will be remembered for his bold, protective, loyal, honest, funny, generous, entertaining, and loving personality. He was such a great leader, always teaching people to do things. He would say, “Work smarter, not harder.” He had an ability to bring people together as a mediator.
A gathering to celebrate Levi’s life was held Saturday. Arrangements were completed by Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel.
To sign the guestbook, please visit www.Hastings MNFuneral.com.
