Linda Berger, 72, passed away peacefully early Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Dove Healthcare in Eau Claire. Linda was born June 8, 1947, in Eau Claire, to parents, Russell and Patricia (McConville) Johnson. She graduated from Regis High School in Eau Claire, class of 1965 and continued her education UW Eau Claire nursing school. Linda was born to be a nurse. She had a brother and sister, Craig and Sandy that had a rare genetic disease that left them blind, disabled and died at an early age. All the time nursed by her loving parents, Linda and her brother, Richard. Linda’s first job was working in a hospital kitchen. After graduating with a Bachelors in nursing, Linda worked for 40 years in the nursing profession. Welcoming new souls into the world and caring for those until their last breath, Linda worked as a traveling nurse in many states beyond Wisconsin. She worked and lived in Hawaii, California, Oregon, Florida, Maryland and New Mexico. She met her soulmate, Larry Berger in 1980. They shared a blissful 40 years together. They were married in the Sufi Tradition, studied yoga and Ayurveda in India and Nepal. Linda was an excellent vegetarian cook and was noted for her cooking abilities. She loved ethnic clothing and loved beading and jewelry making. Even after retiring, much of her time was looking after her disabled husband and 97 year old mother. She enjoyed being with family, especially being with the children of her niece, Emily; and nephew, Colin. Linda truly made this world a brighter place. She brought a sense of joy to every conversation, always making those around her feel welcome and comfortable. She had a keen ability to seek out the beauty in every situation and often reminded others to do the same. Even in her final weeks, she was able to find peace in letting go. She saw the light in everyone, never ceasing to offer forgiveness, love, and kindness to all. There will be a celebration of life in the spring to be at a later date.