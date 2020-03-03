EAU CLAIRE — Linda M. (Frank) Holden, 71, of Eau Claire passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Lake Hallie Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.

Linda was born Sept. 24, 1948, in Menomonie. She graduated from Menomonie High School. Linda married Lloyd Holden and together they had two children and later divorced.

Linda is survived by her two children, a son, Anthony Holden of Hudson; and a daughter, Michelle (Rocky) Morzenti of Eau Claire; nine grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren; her brothers, Harold (Linda) Frank, Neil (Louann) Frank, David Frank; sisters, Carol Ann Solberg (Joe Schmidt) and Julie Frank; special friend, Andrea Holden.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Evelyn Frank; grandparents; special cousin, Bob Harrison; and several aunts and uncles.

A special thank you to the “angels” at Hallie Memory Care, Mayo Hospice and Nina Retzinger, all of you cared for Linda and helped the family through this difficult journey.

A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Rhiel Funeral Home in Menomonie. In accordance with Linda’s wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no formal services. Internment will be private at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.rhielfuneralhome.com. Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.