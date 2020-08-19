Lois Ann Smith

Lois Ann (nee Fisher) Smith, 77, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Regions Hospital in Saint Paul, Minn. She was born the daughter of Herbert and Edna (nee Harnisch) Fisher March 16, 1943, in Menomonie. Lois grew up in Menomonie, graduating Menomonie High School class of 1961. She married Robert Smith Sept. 23, 1961, in Menomonie, later moving to New Richmond in 1969. Lois was a homemaker and loved taking care of their children. Following Robert’s death, Lois worked several retail jobs, making many friends. She loved watching her soap operas, drinking Coca-Cola, and completing puzzles. Lois enjoyed crafting, especially cross-stitch and spoiling her grandchildren. She was outspoken, strong-willed, and loved talking with friends and family.