Lois B. Neubauer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lois Betty (Jensen) Neubauer, 95, passed away from natural causes in Menomonie, Friday, April 10, 2020. She was born Oct. 25, 1924, and married Wayne Neubauer May 10, 1941. Wayne and Lois lived on their horse and dairy farm in Weston for many years. They were members of Peace Lutheran Church and have two sons, Vaughn and Eugene. Lois saw the best in everyone, led her life with kindness and love and adored her family. She enjoyed her time on the farm and attending horse pulls. Lois loved to quilt, enjoyed flowers, gardening and playing cards. She was known for her cooking.

Lois is survived by her two sons, Vaughn (Carol) Neubauer and Eugene Neubauer; four grandchildren, Jim Neubauer, Tom (Angel) Neubauer, Kathy (Josh) Forster and Kari (Jeff) Samuel; seven great-grandchildren, Jacob, Colby, Bryce, Brianna, Jackson, Steven and Mitchell; and many relatives. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Jesse and Dora Jensen; husband; Wayne Neubauer; brothers and sisters, Sena (Jerome) Ader, Bonnie (Francis and LaVerne) Ader, Lawrence (Alta) Jensen, Mary (Alfred) Kunz, Pearl (Harold) Neverdahl, Ruth (Lloyd and James) Stoeklen-Weiss, Vera and Verna (infant twins) Jensen, Hans Jensen, Julia (Swede) Snittler, Dorothy (Harold) Buckley; also in-laws, August and Mabel Neubauer, Harold (Edna) Neubauer, Verna (Alvin) Gesche, Vera (Jeff) Doane.