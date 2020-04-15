Lois B. Neubauer
Lois Betty (Jensen) Neubauer, 95, passed away from natural causes in Menomonie, Friday, April 10, 2020. She was born Oct. 25, 1924, and married Wayne Neubauer May 10, 1941. Wayne and Lois lived on their horse and dairy farm in Weston for many years. They were members of Peace Lutheran Church and have two sons, Vaughn and Eugene. Lois saw the best in everyone, led her life with kindness and love and adored her family. She enjoyed her time on the farm and attending horse pulls. Lois loved to quilt, enjoyed flowers, gardening and playing cards. She was known for her cooking.

Lois is survived by her two sons, Vaughn (Carol) Neubauer and Eugene Neubauer; four grandchildren, Jim Neubauer, Tom (Angel) Neubauer, Kathy (Josh) Forster and Kari (Jeff) Samuel; seven great-grandchildren, Jacob, Colby, Bryce, Brianna, Jackson, Steven and Mitchell; and many relatives. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Jesse and Dora Jensen; husband; Wayne Neubauer; brothers and sisters, Sena (Jerome) Ader, Bonnie (Francis and LaVerne) Ader, Lawrence (Alta) Jensen, Mary (Alfred) Kunz, Pearl (Harold) Neverdahl, Ruth (Lloyd and James) Stoeklen-Weiss, Vera and Verna (infant twins) Jensen, Hans Jensen, Julia (Swede) Snittler, Dorothy (Harold) Buckley; also in-laws, August and Mabel Neubauer, Harold (Edna) Neubauer, Verna (Alvin) Gesche, Vera (Jeff) Doane.

A special thank you to Eugene, for his devoted love and daily care that allowed Lois to live on her own at the home farm for all of her beautiful years. A private family service, with Pastor Bob Friese officiating, will be held at Olson Funeral Home and Peace Lutheran Cemetery April 15. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

