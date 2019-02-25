Lois E. Fisher was resting peacefully at her home surrounded by family when the gates of heaven opened and she was called home Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019.
She was born Nov. 10, 1927, in Sparta, to Roy J. and Elaine (Chinnock) Forehand. On June 10, 1951, Lois married the love of her life, Hub Fisher, at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie. They shared 56 years of marriage. They were life-long members of Peace. She loved The Creator.
Lois graduated from Medford High School, May of 1946. She treasured her time at Stout University, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in home economics education in 1953 and earned a master of science in home economics education in 1968. Lois loved teaching. She taught at Menomonie High School for many years.
Mom's greatest joy was spending time with Hub and the family. Lois and Hub often went to Stillwater, Minn., where they searched for dolls to add to Lois' collection. Their special place to eat was the “Bolo.” They loved their flower garden. Lois loved nature, riding bike, cooking and going to the Mabel Tainter. She loved music and had it on most of the day. Lawrence Welk was a favorite.
Lois was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be remembered affectionately as the cornerstone and matriarch of her family. She made her home a special place to be during all the holidays, birthdays, other special occasions and to just relax and be together.
Lois will be forever missed by her beloved children, James Fisher (Lisa) of Oswego, Ill., Sally (Kelly) Gates, Deborah, both of Menomonie, Nancy (Gary) Marine of Eau Claire; 10 grandchildren, Sarah (Justin) Hewitt, Shawn Fisher, Jennifer (Jordy) Crass, Christina (Mickey) Bignell, James (Taylor) Gates, Cami, Emilee, Jimmy, Hallie and Lexi Fisher. She is survived by nieces, nephews, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Hub; granddaughter, Emily Van Bakel; sisters, Donna and May Lou Forehand; brother, Roy Forehand Jr.; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Her beloved companion of 18 years, Molly.
A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. March 3, at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie. A service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 917 7th St. E., in Menomonie, with Pastor Bob Friese officiating. Burial at Evergreen Cemetery will take place later in the spring.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
