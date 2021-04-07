Lola Thompson

Lola M. Thompson, 88, of Menomonie passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at Comforts of Home/Memory Unit in Menomonie with her daughter by her side.

Lola was born July 5, 1932, in Eau Claire, to Henry and Ruth (Johnson) Olson. She grew up on the family farm west of Menomonie in the town of Lucas and graduated from Dunn County Aggie High School in 1950. On Aug. 22, 1952, she married Donald “Thompie” Thompson.

Lola worked at the University of Wisconsin-Stout in clerical positions for over 30 years. She retired in April of 1996.

Lola was a lifelong member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Menomonie. She enjoyed spending time at their cabin in Cable, cheering on the Packers and Brewers and spent the month of January in Florida or Arizona for many years.

Lola was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Ruth Olson; in-laws, Arthur and Sylvia Thompson; husband, Donald; infant daughter, Mary Jo; son, David; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Carolyn Olson; brother-in-law, Arlo Thompson; and sister-in-law, Doris Kainz.