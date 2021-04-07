Lola Thompson

Lola M. Thompson, 88, of Menomonie passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at Comforts of Home/Memory Unit in Menomonie with her daughter by her side.
Lola was born July 5, 1932, in Eau Claire, to Henry and Ruth (Johnson) Olson. She grew up on the family farm west of Menomonie in the town of Lucas and graduated from Dunn County Aggie High School in 1950. On Aug. 22, 1952, she married Donald “Thompie” Thompson.
Lola worked at the University of Wisconsin-Stout in clerical positions for over 30 years. She retired in April of 1996.
Lola was a lifelong member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Menomonie. She enjoyed spending time at their cabin in Cable, cheering on the Packers and Brewers and spent the month of January in Florida or Arizona for many years.
Lola was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Ruth Olson; in-laws, Arthur and Sylvia Thompson; husband, Donald; infant daughter, Mary Jo; son, David; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Carolyn Olson; brother-in-law, Arlo Thompson; and sister-in-law, Doris Kainz.
Lola is survived by daughters, Ann (Bill) McLaughlin of Great Falls, Mont., Karen Pauly of Menomonie, and Jill (Craig) Aakhus of Maple Gove, Minn.; grandchildren, Todd Thompson, Knapp, Joel (Jessica) Thompson, Elk Mound, Jay (Stacy Mork) Thompson, Menomonie, Lane McLaughlin, Bozeman, Mont., Chase (Gracie) McLaughlin, Los Angeles, Calif., Ryan Pauly, Menomonie, Brett (Hanna Stanley) Pauly, Ellsworth, Blake Aakhus, Maple Grove, David Aakhus, Maple Grove, and Amy Aakhus, Maple Grove; great-grandchildren, Landon and Luke Thompson, Madelyn Pauly, Kayden Linker, and Raymond Stanley. Lola is also survived by her son-in-law, Scott Pauly, Menomonie; daughter-in-law, Georgene Close, Knapp; brothers, Marvin (Myrna) Olson, Burnsville, Minn., Donald (Trisha) Olson, New Richmond, Wis.; sister, Eileen Olson, Eagan, Minn.; brother-in-law, Bob Kainz, Milltown; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
The family would like to thank Dr. Nathan Rich for all the years of care and compassion he provided, the entire Comforts of Home staff as they truly do provide “comforts of home” and her dear friend, Lois Sipple, who spent hours reading to Lola during her final days.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Menomonie with Pastor Heather Wigdahl officiating (facial masks required). There will be visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and at the church one hour prior to the service on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family (memorials to be determined later) or to a charity of your choice.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
