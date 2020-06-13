Loreen Yager

Growing up, Loreen was known for her diligence and precision with every task she took on. These traits served her well as she succeeded at anything she put her mind to. Loreen graduated from Lake Holcombe High School in 1964. Upon graduation, she attended University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire obtaining a degree in elementary education. Loreen felt responsible to serve her country, joining the Marine Corps shortly after her college graduation in the fall of 1970. This new chapter brought her to North Carolina, where her determination and focus helped her to rise in ranks to Captain. Loreen took great pride in serving her country during this time and met many lifelong friends along the way. Loreen remained in the service as a reservist until 1977. In 1975, Loreen returned to Wisconsin to begin her graduate degree at UWEC.