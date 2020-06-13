Loreen Yager

EAU CLAIRE, WIS. — Loreen R. Yager, 73, of Eau Claire died after a courageous battle with brain cancer Friday, June 5, 2020. She was surrounded in spirit and body by many family and friends and in the presence of her caring comforters at Neighbors of Dunn County and St. Croix Hospice.
Loreen was born Oct. 3, 1946, to Elon and Ruth Yager of Conrath, Wis. She was a twin, with brother, Loren Yager. They were the oldest of seven additional siblings, raised on the family farm on the backwaters of Lake Holcombe.
Growing up, Loreen was known for her diligence and precision with every task she took on. These traits served her well as she succeeded at anything she put her mind to. Loreen graduated from Lake Holcombe High School in 1964. Upon graduation, she attended University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire obtaining a degree in elementary education. Loreen felt responsible to serve her country, joining the Marine Corps shortly after her college graduation in the fall of 1970. This new chapter brought her to North Carolina, where her determination and focus helped her to rise in ranks to Captain. Loreen took great pride in serving her country during this time and met many lifelong friends along the way. Loreen remained in the service as a reservist until 1977. In 1975, Loreen returned to Wisconsin to begin her graduate degree at UWEC.
After obtaining her degree, Loreen began her lifelong teaching career in the Eau Claire School District. She was known for her passion of reading and reaching learners with needs. Each child, teacher, and parent alike knew Loreen cared for them completely and with all she had she pushed for excellence with each student in mind.
Loreen was joined in marriage to Edward Barber during the summer of 1996. They were married for 14 years until 2010, when Ed passed away.
Loreen valued her large family, cherishing each visit and phone call. She kept many notes and albums of each family’s ventures and enjoyed living alongside each one. Loreen had many passions in her retirement including gardening, golfing with friends and in leagues, leading in her retired educator’s club, participating in book clubs, serving in the food pantry, traveling, and quilting with her church friends. Loreen continued to use her tenacity in each new focus of her life, always pushing to learn and refine her skills. She will continue to be known for her care for all and her diligence in each movement.
Loreen is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Barber; parents, Elon and Ruth Yager. She is survived by her brother, Loren {Pat} Yager; sisters, Dorothy {Rich} Sterry, Ann Louise {Roy} Stueve, Kristine {Dennis} Beach, Rosalie {Jack} Cotter, Syliva {Glenn} Moore, Joyce {Nippy} Gill, and Gretchen {Jim} Mastin. She will be missed by numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and friends who served as family.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Spirit Lutheran or Feed My People. Both of these groups were near and dear to Loreen’s heart. In addition, look for Loreen in a smile, a gesture, an action, or a word from a loved one. Hold it captive and reflect it back into this world. A celebration of life for Loreen is pending for early August.
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
