Lorraine E. Peterson, 94, of Menomonie passed away peacefully, Friday, April 3, 2020, at American Lutheran Home in Menomonie.

She was born Nov. 3, 1925, in the Town of Wilson, Dunn Co., to the late Carl and Etta (McEwen) Flug. She grew up in the Ridgeland area and Feb. 7, 1947, was married to Morris Peterson, who preceded her in death Jan. 31, 1997.

Lorraine worked and retired from Sanna Dairies. In her spare time, she loved to garden, bake and do crossword puzzles. But mostly she enjoyed coffee-time in her home with friends and family. Her door was always open.

Lorraine will be dearly missed by her daughter, Cheryl Stella of Waunakee, Wis.; two grandchildren, Dr. Amy Stella (Chad) Gabert of Middleton, Wis., and Christopher (Quynh) Stella of California; four great-grandchildren, Colin, Gianna, Morgan and Clayton; and a brother-in-law, Curt Peterson. She is further survived by other family and friends. We will miss your feisty spirit!

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Morris; a son, Lance; son-in-law, Michael Stella; brothers, LeRoy (Esther) Flug, Milo (Dorothy) Flug; and sisters, Irene (Elmer) Nelson, Mildred (Morris) Mork and Lila (Marvin) Nelson.