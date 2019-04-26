Lorraine Sylvia Wilson, 90, of Menomonie passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at The Neighbors of Dunn County with her family at her side.
Lorraine was born Jan. 27, 1929, in Wheeler, to Clifford and Thelma (Larson) Goodell. After moving to several cities her family settled in Menomonie where she graduated from Menomonie High School with her typing teacher advising her to never become a typist.
Little did that teacher know that Lorraine would go on and type property abstracts for Herb Schutz and Dunn Co. Abstract for several years.
On June 29, 1957, Lorraine married the loved of her life and soul mate, Robert Wilson at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie by Father Charles Blecha.
Mom had so many loves of life. She was an enthusiastic bowler and golfer, and she always made it known to dad that she was as good as him, and he knew it. She supported her grandchildren at their events, rain or shine, always had an open ear to listen and console, loved to play cards and chat with her Dancing Oaks girls, her Red Hat group and numerous other friends in her life.
Lorraine’s main love of life was her family. Her role model as a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother will forever be in our hearts. We all feel so blessed to have had her in our lives.
Lorraine is survived by her daughters, Sue (Dale) Mork, Sara Mason; son, John (Sue) Wilson. Five grandchildren, Brian (Sarah), Brent, (Kristi), Braden (Jill) Mork, Michael (Samantha) Wilson, Kayla (Nick) Hay; nine great-grandchildren, and a special niece, Becky (Charlie) Grossklaus; and brother, Rick (Rebecca) Goodell.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert; her son-in-law, Timothy Mason; and her sisters, Virginia Hansen and Louella Krall.
The family would like to give a very special thank you to all of her caregivers at The Neighbors of Dunn County.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 29, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Menomonie with Father Mano officiating. There will be visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and at the church one hour prior to the service on Monday. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Menomonie.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
