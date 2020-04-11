Lucille Olson

Lucille A. Olson, 93, of Menomonie passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Lucille and her husband, Orville “Bud” lived in Menomonie, Birchwood and Rice Lake for the majority of their lives. Lucille had worked at Sandy Lee, Nelson’s Hallmark and Walmart in Menomonie. She was very active and involved with Peace Lutheran Church. She also enjoyed canning, cooking, reading, puzzles and spending time with her family. Lucille was always positive, happy, kind, and loving.
Lucille is survived by her son-in-law, Ron Buss; five grandchildren, Paul Buss and Lori (Mark) Tischman of Menomonie, Jean (David) McPhail of Birchwood, Stephanie (Jamie) Truog of Pewaukee, and Don (Shelley) Styer of Waukesha; and eight great-grandchildren, Beth Buss, Tyler Tischman, Lexi Tischman, Julia Truog, Luke Truog, John Truog, Donny Styer and Heather Styer. She is also survived by her sister, Ethel (Ted) Pechacek; brother, Dick (Norma) Newberg; and cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Orville “Bud” Olson; and three children, Lyle Olson, Barbara Styer and Grace Buss.
The family would like to thank the staff at Welcome Home Assisted Living in Elmwood for the wonderful care they provided during Lucille’s last few years.
Services will take place at a later date. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
