Lynnette Murray

Lynne’s favorite things were anything to do with plants, flowers, and gardens. She could spend hours at a greenhouse and would holler across the whole place for us to come “look at this.” She always kept her bird feeders filled, and thought nothing weird of rooting around pruning waiting room plants. In fact, she traveled with a shovel and totes in her vehicle at all times in case there was an emergency plant harvesting opportunity. She loved listening to music, collecting antiques, rocks, and anything to do with pigs. She liked pretty little containers, cookbooks, and never met a wicker basket she didn’t take home.

Our mother instilled the importance of family traditions and the fun of celebrating holidays. She taught us how to make her Gramma Bessie’s donuts, her mother’s cranberry sauce, and recently lefse. She even dressed festively for every holiday.

Lynne struggled with health for the past 10 years, and it recently progressed to bone marrow cancer. She knew when to be strong and fight, and she knew when it was time to rest. Her final wishes were to be at home and to pass away peacefully in her sleep holding hands with her family, and that’s exactly what she did.