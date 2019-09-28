Marcella “Sally” L. Peterson, 89, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Comforts of Home Memory Care, Menomonie, with Mayo Clinic Hospice. Marcella L. Gutschmidt was born April 19, 1930, in Lehr, N.D., to Arnold and Elizabeth Gutschmidt. She attended school to the 8th grade near Lehr, ND. She married Donald O. Peterson, Oct. 2, 1949, at LaMoure, N.D., and later moved to Crosby, N.D. In 1955, they moved to Fargo, N.D., and in 2013, moved to Menomonie, to be near her daughter and son-in-law.
Marcella is survived by one son, Donald L., Fargo; one daughter, Patricia Sandness (Brian), Menomonie; two sisters, Adeline Krueger, Bismark, N.D., and Virginia Twete, Fargo; four grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and two sisters, Florence and Mabel.
A private family service is being planned.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.hansonrunsvold.com. Arrangements by Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home-Fargo.
