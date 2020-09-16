Margaret Ann Diser

Peggy valued family above everything else. A loving mother, aunt, and grandmother, Peggy was actively involved in the lives of her children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She took great joy in watching them grow and celebrated every achievement and effort with pride. She loved to attend their concerts, plays, recitals, and sporting events, go on family trips and outings, create special holiday traditions, and host fun-filled sleepovers with activities and treats. She made the best Christmas Cookies and never failed to remember everyone’s favorite homemade dessert.

An active member of the community, Peggy was deeply involved at the United Methodist Church in Menomonie, serving on the church board and various committees. After retiring from nursing, Peggy headed the very active Church and Society Committee which helped families in need with school supplies and Christmas gifts, and also sponsored the annual School Board Candidates Forum for many years. During her nearly 50 years in Menomonie, Peggy was also involved in the Menomonie Theater Guild, her PEO Sisterhood Chapter DD, and the many activities of her children and grandchildren.