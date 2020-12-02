DOWNSVILLE, Wis. — Margaret D. Siler, 96, of Downsville passed away peacefully with her family by her side Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Comforts of Home in Menomonie.

She was born March 20, 1924, in Kathryn, N.D., to John and Josephine (Eidsvig) Sando. Margaret was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith.

On June 15, 1944, Margaret married Marlowe Siler, at Peace Lutheran Parsonage in Menomonie. Marlowe said he had to go all the way to North Dakota to find a wife and he always said he found a good one! He sure did, she was a great wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma and friend to all who met her.

Margaret worked at the Downsville Creamery, Downsville Grocery Store and Downsville School, but she said her best job ever was working at Paradise Valley Farm. In addition to her work, Margaret volunteered at the American Lutheran Home, for several years, was a longtime member of New Hope Lutheran Church, as well as Sunday school superintendent. She also enjoyed spending time with her family.