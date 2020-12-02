DOWNSVILLE, Wis. — Margaret D. Siler, 96, of Downsville passed away peacefully with her family by her side Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Comforts of Home in Menomonie.
She was born March 20, 1924, in Kathryn, N.D., to John and Josephine (Eidsvig) Sando. Margaret was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith.
On June 15, 1944, Margaret married Marlowe Siler, at Peace Lutheran Parsonage in Menomonie. Marlowe said he had to go all the way to North Dakota to find a wife and he always said he found a good one! He sure did, she was a great wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma and friend to all who met her.
Margaret worked at the Downsville Creamery, Downsville Grocery Store and Downsville School, but she said her best job ever was working at Paradise Valley Farm. In addition to her work, Margaret volunteered at the American Lutheran Home, for several years, was a longtime member of New Hope Lutheran Church, as well as Sunday school superintendent. She also enjoyed spending time with her family.
Margaret is survived by two sons, John Siler of Danbury, Randy (Annie) Siler of Downsville; four grandchildren, Isaac Siler of Downsville, Jason Siler (Robyn) of Roberts, Josie Siler of Downsville, and Nathan (Amy) Siler of Menomonie; great-grandchildren, Hudson, Peyton and Colin; as well as brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marlowe; a daughter, Karen in infancy; and a son, Gary; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Siler; and her siblings, Edna, Adeline and Rolf.
Private funeral services will be held today, Wednesday, Nov. 25, at New Hope Lutheran Church in Downsville, with the Rev. Judy Kincaid officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, in the town of Dunn, Dunn Cty., Wis.
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family. To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.