Margaret Esther Reiss Johnson

Margaret E. Johnson, 91, of Menomonie died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at her home. Maggie was born in Govin Saskatchewan, Dec. 10, 1928, to Jacob Christian Reiss and Angelina Ailts Reiss. After graduating high school in New Richmond, Maggie attended River Falls State Teachers College (now UWRF), graduating with a degree in elementary education. She later earned a masters in education at UW-Eau Claire. Maggie and Wes met while attending school in River Falls and were married in 1950, at Ezekiel Lutheran Church in River Falls.

Maggie started her teaching career in a one room schoolhouse in Hager City, with 13 students from grades one through eight. Over the next 35 years, she taught several elementary grade levels, retiring from the Downsville elementary school after having taught first grade there for many years. Her students held a special place in her heart. Maggie enjoyed being a homemaker, sewing and knitting clothes for her daughters and herself, quilting, braiding rugs,and baking, especially pies. At 51, Maggie decided to join the running craze and the next year finished Grandma’s Marathon, going on to complete that run an additional five times. At age 60, she took up downhill skiing with her grandsons.