Margaret Esther Reiss Johnson

Margaret E. Johnson, 91, of Menomonie died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at her home. Maggie was born in Govin Saskatchewan, Dec. 10, 1928, to Jacob Christian Reiss and Angelina Ailts Reiss. After graduating high school in New Richmond, Maggie attended River Falls State Teachers College (now UWRF), graduating with a degree in elementary education. She later earned a masters in education at UW-Eau Claire. Maggie and Wes met while attending school in River Falls and were married in 1950, at Ezekiel Lutheran Church in River Falls.
Maggie started her teaching career in a one room schoolhouse in Hager City, with 13 students from grades one through eight. Over the next 35 years, she taught several elementary grade levels, retiring from the Downsville elementary school after having taught first grade there for many years. Her students held a special place in her heart. Maggie enjoyed being a homemaker, sewing and knitting clothes for her daughters and herself, quilting, braiding rugs,and baking, especially pies. At 51, Maggie decided to join the running craze and the next year finished Grandma’s Marathon, going on to complete that run an additional five times. At age 60, she took up downhill skiing with her grandsons.
Travel was always a pleasure Maggie and Wes shared, starting with their cross-country honeymoon pulling a small homemade camping trailer across country to California, visiting national parks along the way. Family driving and camping trips evolved into international travel after retirement, usually through an educational or service venue such as Global Volunteers and Elderhostel, in places such as Ecuador, Poland, New Zealand, China, South Africa and Russia. Serving others was a priority for Maggie and Wes. As Disaster Action Team Responders for the American Red Cross and Habitat for Humanity volunteers, they helped others and were in turn blessed.
Maggie was blessed with many wonderful friends, both here in Menomonie and elsewhere, who she kept in contact with throughout the years. Those friendships were very meaningful to her and life-enriching. Our Saviors Lutheran Church provided a faith community for Maggie and Wes for 65 years, where Maggie participated in Bible studies, quilting, crafts group and book club.
Maggie is survived by her daughters, Kathryn (Frank Reischel), Karen (Steve Anderson), Pamela (David Christenson); by grandchildren, Justin Reischel, Mark Reischel (Angela), Karl Anderson, Kristin Anderson Clark (Marshall), Jacob Anderson, Hannah Anderson, Rachel Christenson Marek (Michael), Mark Christenson (Heidi); and by great-grandchildren, Wesley Reischel, Hugh Reischel, Marit Clark, Bergen Clark, Lily Marek, Peter Christenson and Signe Christenson. She delighted in welcoming each into the family, and each held a special place in her heart.
Maggie is preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, Wesley William Johnson; by her parents, Jacob and Lena Reiss; and by her siblings, Louellyn Nestingen and Norman Reiss.
Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Menomonie. Olson Funeral home in Menomonie is serving the family.
The family asks that those desiring to send flowers or memorials, instead make a donation to a charity of their choice.
