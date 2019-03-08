Margery A. (Hanneman) Gustman, 84, of Menomonie passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Colfax Health and Rehabilitation.
She was born Jan. 15, 1935, in Merrill, WI to Oscar and Emilie (Karow) Hanneman. Margery married Ernest H. Gustman of Menasha, Wis., Feb. 12, 1955.
Intelligent, funny, compassionate, and creative, Marge was especially gifted in Ikebana (Japanese flower arranging) and interior design. She loved international travel and enjoyed the living abroad required by her husband’s career in the Foreign Service. She was a kind, humble, wonderful woman who will be sorely missed.
Margery is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ernest; children, Cynthia (Timothy) Orr, Constance Gustman, Carin (Rick) Grinde, Jeffrey Gustman, and Gretchen Gustman; seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and her brother, Bruce Hanneman (Kris Baker).
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial services will be held at noon Thursday, Mar. 14, at Christ Lutheran Church in Menomonie, with Pastor Randy Skow-Anderson officiating. There will be visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Marge’s memory to Heifer International at www.heifer.org or to Christ Lutheran Church (Social Ministry) at 1306 Wilcox St., Menomonie, Wis. 54751.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.