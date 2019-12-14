Marvin Saxton

Marvin D. Saxton, 87, of Menomonie passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at The Neighbors of Dunn County
Marvin was born Nov. 8, 1932, in Menomonie, to Russell and Nora (McKay) Saxton. He grew up and lived in the Menomonie area his entire life. Marvin graduated from Dunn County Aggie School in 1950.
Marvin married Carol Miller Jan. 3, 1952, and together they farmed in the township of Spring Brook. Marvin was a life-long member of Little Elk Creek Lutheran Church.
Farming was Marvin’s main love. His free time was serving on several committees throughout Dunn County; County Board, Fair Board, Spring Brook Town Board and church council.
Marvin is survived by his wife, Carol; son, Steve (Janet); daughters, Amy (Ron) Douglas, Berta (Tom) Kuehn and Marcia (David) Curry; grandchildren, Jason and Jarred Saxton, Angie Bowen, Jody Douglas, Jenny Deetz, Trish Curry-Jasperson and Chad Curry; eight great-grandchildren, sister, Kay (Don) Lentz; he is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives along with special friends, Russell Doane and Rich Donnelly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter, brother, Raleigh; and sister, Agnes Grutt.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 14, at Little Elk Creek Lutheran Church, Twp. of Red Cedar Dunn, County with Pastor Judy Kincaid officiating. Burial will take place at Forest Center Cemetery in the Twp. of Spring Brook, Dunn County. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and also one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
