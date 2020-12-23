Mary E. Labs, 85 of Menomonie passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Comforts of Home in Menomonie.
Mry was born May 2, 1935, in Menomonie, to Herman and Elizabeth (McCurtain) Holzhueter.
She attended Blodgett Grade School and Menomonie High School. She married Robert Labs, Jan. 12, 1956. They lived all their life in Menomonie, with the exception of three years in Abbotsford, Wis.
After graduating from high school, she was a secretary at Stout State College (UW-Stout) and at Abbotsford Elementary School.
She was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church and Women of St. Paul’s.
Mary was a member of the Blodgett 4-H Club and in later years served as project and general leader. She was also a member of the Palmer Homemakers Club (Dunn Co. HCE).
Family and friends were important as well as activities of music, quilting, gardening and walking.
Mary is survived by her four children, Lori (Steve Nelson) Labs Lakeville, Minn., Linda (Mark) Kok Sierra Vista, Ariz., David (Karen) Labs and Sarah (John) Kinnard, Menomonie; three grandchildren, Joel Maas, River Falls, Wis., Jason Labs, and Erica Kinnard, Menomonie; two stepgrandsons, Ryan Smith and Luke (Chelsa) Smith; great-granddaughters, Makayla and Kendra Maas; sister, Ann Holzhueter, Walnut Creek, Calif.; and many nieces and nephews and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Elizabeth Holzhueter; husband, Robert Labs; brother, Douglas Holzhueter; and sister, Lois Siler.
Private funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Menomonie, with Pastor Aaron Schulz officiating. Burial will take place at St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery. The funeral service will be live streamed to Olson Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family. To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
