Mary E. Labs, 85 of Menomonie passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Comforts of Home in Menomonie.

Mry was born May 2, 1935, in Menomonie, to Herman and Elizabeth (McCurtain) Holzhueter.

She attended Blodgett Grade School and Menomonie High School. She married Robert Labs, Jan. 12, 1956. They lived all their life in Menomonie, with the exception of three years in Abbotsford, Wis.

After graduating from high school, she was a secretary at Stout State College (UW-Stout) and at Abbotsford Elementary School.

She was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church and Women of St. Paul’s.

Mary was a member of the Blodgett 4-H Club and in later years served as project and general leader. She was also a member of the Palmer Homemakers Club (Dunn Co. HCE).

Family and friends were important as well as activities of music, quilting, gardening and walking.