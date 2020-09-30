WHEELER — Mary G. Loback, 95, of Wheeler passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at American Lutheran Home, Menomonie, with her family by her side.
Mary was born Jan. 10, 1925, in Webster, Wis., to the late John and Ina (Clapsaddle) Stone. She graduated from Aggie High School. Mary married Melvin Loback Nov. 15, 1945, he preceded her in death in 1988. Mary was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Wheeler. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers, watching the hummingbirds and cardinals, and quilting and embroidering. She was a superb cook, known for her donuts and homemade bread. Mary very much loved all of her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Barney (Diane) Loback of Colfax, Wis., and Melva (Mike) McIntyre, formerly of Wheeler; daughter-in-law, Linda Loback of Prairie Farm; grandchildren, Teresa (Raymond) Drury, DJ (Patty) Loback, Carrie (Andy) Haasl, Derrick Loback, John (Lisa) Bird, Casey (Sara) Loback, Anna (Tom) Goodman, Lyndsey Pederson, Erin (Jon) Hempel, and Nikki Loback; 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Beverly Stone of Colorado, and Thelma Stone of Oregon; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin; sons, Donald, Ronald and infant son, Arnold; and siblings, Claude Stone, Clarence Stone, Charles (Betty) Stone, and Oma (Alton) Clark.
Graveside services were held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Holden Lutheran Cemetery, town of Grant, with Pastor Leslie Walck officiating. An outdoor public visitation began one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. Social distancing was requested.
Sampson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To express online condolences, please visit www.sampsonfuneralhome.com.
