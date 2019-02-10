Mary Jo McCabe
HOLCOMBE -- Mary Jo McCabe, 66, of Holcombe passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, surrounded by her family at Mayo Clinic Health Systems, Eau Claire.
Mary Jo was born March 4, 1952, in Ladysmith, Wis., one of nine children born to the late James and Alma (Hanson) McCabe. She graduated from Glen Flora High School in Tony, Wis., with the Class of 1970. She was a free spirit and in 1972, she hitchhiked from Wisconsin to Phoenix, where she met her ex-husband, Donald Adams. She obtained her bachelor of art in fine arts in the 1980s from Mt. Scenario College in Ladysmith. In 1994, she got her master's degree from UW-Stout in guidance and counseling. She worked as an LPN in Phoenix and in Ladysmith, where she took care of her grandmother, Mary McCabe. Mary Jo was a member of the Disabled and Elderly Transportation Board, West-Central Domestic Abuse Board and the Red Cedar Trail Board. She made many connections with the Hmong community through her work with Literacy Volunteers. Mary Jo did not let her physical disability limit her. Her tenacity, perseverance and drive inspired every person she met. Her grandchildren were extremely important to her.
Mary Jo was a valiant woman, determined not to succumb to an illness that left her body so despoiled. I never felt an attitude of self-pity in her, nor a surrender of her aspirations. This past summer she invited friends to a celebration of life, a noble and inspiring affirmation from one so badly afflicted.
She is survived by her children, Heather Adams of Wyoming, formerly of Menomonie, and Christopher Magyar of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Amelia Kadinger (15), Joseph Kadinger (13), Samuel Kadinger (11), Noah Kadinger (9); six sisters, Kate McCabe, Julie (Tony) Hauser, Maurine McCabe, Meg (Craig) McCabe-Schultz, Phyllis (Jim) Palmer and Elis (Brian) Long; two brothers, Larry (Pam) McCabe and Dave (Mel) McCabe; many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her grandmother, Mary McCabe.
Mary Jo had very loving children. Christopher never left her side throughout her stay at the hospital and Heather and her children, traveled great distances to see her before she passed. Her siblings and extended family were also with her during her time in the hospital.
The family would also like to thank Mayo Clinic Health Systems CCU staff for their tremendous support and understanding throughout Mary Jo's stay.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, at First Congregational United Church of Christ, 420 Wilson Ave., Menomonie, with Pastor Kathleen Remund officiating. A visitation will be held at 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. A burial will take place at a later date in Conrath, Wis.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lenmarkfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.