Mary Louise (Wanbaugh) Widmar, passed away peacefully April 5, 2020, at her Heartwood Senior Center apartment in Crosby, Minn. She was 87 years old.

Mary was born in Glenwood City, Wis., Nov. 15, 1932, to Samuel and Emeline Wanbaugh. She graduated from Glenwood City H.S. in 1951. She met John Widmar, in Menomonie, and they wed May 27, 1953. In 1965, they settled in Mequon, Wis., where they raised five children. Once the kids were in school, Mary was happy to work outside of the home; 10 years of working with customers at First Wisconsin Bank in Mequon, was a job she enjoyed.

Mary and John were a team. Tending to their homesteads and all types of home improvement projects kept them busy. Even though she grew up on a farm, she found herself at home near Milwaukee and appreciated all the city had to offer. When retirement moved them to John’s hometown of Crosby, Mary realized she was exactly where they should be. She designed and helped John build their house on the Mississippi River, which they enjoyed for almost 30 years.