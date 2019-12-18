Mary Olson

Mary Alice Olson, 93, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at the Great River Care Center in McGregor, Iowa.
The former Mary Reid was born April 10, 1926, in Menomonie, to Frank and Cecil (Schumacher) Reid. She attended Louisville School and Menomonie High School.
Mary married Wilfred Olson July 13, 1946. Together they owned several restaurants in Menomonie. Mary also managed the dispatch while Wilfred was police chief in Spring Valley. He died in 1979. Mary was a homemaker and dedicated care giver for her son.
She enjoyed playing 500, visiting family, and watching football. She was an
avid Packer and Badger fan, lifetime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and resident of Menomonie.
You have free articles remaining.
Mary is survived by a daughter, Jerene (Harold) Arendt of Bloomington, Wis.; and a sister, Ruth Diaz of Hemet, Calif. She has five grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sons, David and Jim; her four brothers, one sister, and three half-brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, with Pastor Aaron Schulz officiating. There will be visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in the Town of Menomonie, Dunn Co. Wis.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.