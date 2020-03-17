Mavis Darlene Jennings, 82, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at Chippewa Manor, under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.
She was born July 15, 1937, the daughter of Kenneth and Marie Rinsem.
Mavis married Howard Jennings May 24, 1958. Together they raised five children, Kenneth (Cindy), David (Daisy), Keith (Sue Sherman), Sharon (Dennis) Iverson, Robert (Jeff) Lorenz). She was blessed with 12 grandchildren; 17 great-; and one great-great-grandson; brother-in-law, Gary (Pat) Jennings; and many nieces and nephews. Mavis is also survived by her special friend, Yvonne (Fred) Benson and their five children.
You have free articles remaining.
Mavis worked for 57 years as a CNA. In her later career, she was employed at Dunn County Healthcare Center. She retired from the Colfax Area Nursing Home, at the age of 74. Through her years, she cared for many and loved everyone. Her reach was far bigger than any star and she wanted no attention for all the work she did as God’s messenger. Her impact was endless. She loved spending time with her family and friends of many.
Mavis was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years; parents; two brothers-in-law; one sister-in-law; one granddaughter; one great-grandson; and one great-granddaughter.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at Evergreen Cemetery in Colfax, with Pastor Leslie Walck officiating.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.