Melvin D. Saxton, 66, of Menomonie passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Menomonie.
He was born March 13, 1952, in Menomonie, to Lowell and Rosabell (Brockway) Saxton. Melvin graduated from Elk Mound High School. He worked various jobs throughout his life. He loved sports, politics, and spending time with family and friends.
Melvin is survived by his adopted son, Alan Saxton; siblings, Kathleen Mikesell (Mike Koopikka), Calvin (Kim) Saxton, Darlene (Kane) Wienke, Jolene (David) Nelson. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Geraldine Benson.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at the Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, with Pastor Steven Miller officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
