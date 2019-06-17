HOPKINS, Minn. — Michael James Millar, 69, of Hopkins died Friday, June 7, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family and friends, after battling Lewy Body dementia.
Mike was born and raised in Menomonie. Shortly after graduating high school in 1967, Mike moved to the Twin Cities area and began his 43-year career at 3M.
Mike and Elise loved dancing, traveling and spending time with their granddaughters. Mike was an amazing father and talked proudly about his daughter, Stephanie, to anyone who would listen.
Mike is survived by his wife, Elise Harrison-Millar; his daughter, Stephanie (Zena) Millar of Minneapolis; three stepchildren, Rachel Harrison of San Francisco, Nate (Bryan) Harrison and Ben (Katie) Harrison of Minneapolis; four granddaughters, Zara, Annabelle, Genevieve and Olivia; siblings, Julie (Lynn) Miller, Donna (Dan) Johnson, Carol (Mark) Stratton of Menomonie, Thomas (Paula) Millar of Iron River, Wis.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Phyllis Millar; his sister, Ruth Ann Millar; and his nephew, Brandon Miller.
Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. June 21, at Wooddale Church in Eden Prairie, Minn. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services.
