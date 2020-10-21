EAU CLAIRE — Michael S. Tryggestad, 64, of Eau Claire passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, with his sister at his side.

Michael was born Oct, 29, 1955, at Dunn County Hospital in Menomonie, the son of Gordon and Gertrude (Cummins) Tryggestad. He grew up in Eleva and attended Chimney Rock School, graduating in 1973. Michael worked at the L.E. Phillips Career Development Center, as a wood cutter and in other various capacities.

He loved to farm with his father as he grew up. Michael was very fond of animals and they loved him. He loved puzzles, games, movies, bowling, fishing and musical events. Michael is survived by his sister, Julie Tryggestad-Smith of Woodbury; two nieces, Tina (Christian Cortner) Tryggestad of Eau Claire, and Melissa (Brian) Bartels of Woodbury; grand-nephew, Elijah Reed of Eau Claire; grand-niece, Elizabeth Bartels of Woodbury; and numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, and relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Eleva Cemetery in Eleva, with Pastor Tom Bryan officiating. A brief time of visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to services at the cemetery. Face-masks will be required.