Mickey Tietz Thorpe passed and entered heavens gates Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.
He was born Oct. 28, 1932, in Menomonie, to Albert and Addiea Tietz. He attended Tramway Grade School and graduated from Central High School in 1951.
Mickey enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served as a jet engine mechanic during the Korean War. After serving his country he returned to school and graduated from Purdue University with a degree in engineering.
Mic married Irene Hanson in 1956 and they had two children. He worked for Eli Lilly Pharmaceutical Company for 32 years. Mic and Irene were long time California residents and enjoyed many adventures together over their 63 years of marriage.
Mic loved the Lord Jesus with all his heart, and he shared his faith with all he could. He enjoyed serving in the church and with those who shared his passion for Christ.
He is survived by his wife, Irene; daughter, Lynette; son, David; 10 grandchildren; sister, Dawn Steinmeier; and sister-in-law, Donna Tietz.
Burial took place in Christ Lutheran Halvorson Cemetery in Menomonie. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie handled arrangements.
