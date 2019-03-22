Mildred Brezina, 95, of Menomonie passed away peacefully, Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Neighbors of Dunn County and began her new life in heaven with her Lord.
She was born Feb. 9, 1924, to Andrew and Pearl (Holden) Larson. She graduated from Boyceville High School in 1942. Mildred married Thomas Brezina in 1951 and were blessed with two sons who they raised in Boyceville. Mildred dedicated her life to her faith and her family.
Mildred loved helping women find the perfect outfit, makeup and accessories as she sold Fashion Wagon and Avon for many years and even owned a dress shop in Boyceville. After moving to Menomonie in 2006, she found a new church home at Grace Episcopal Church where she enthusiastically worked at the church thrift store for several years.
Mildred adored dancing to big band music and was an exceptional dancer. She and husband, Tom, enjoyed Dance Club for many years and Mildred continued to dance into her 90s. She loved to travel, enjoying tours of the Holy Land and Norway. Mildred had a great sense of humor. She also loved to entertain and set a beautiful table for her guests.
After retiring from the Westconsin Credit Union she enjoyed making imaginative and cheerful handcrafted greeting cards with personalized bible verses.
Preceded in death by her husband, Tom; parents; and sister, Fern Best (Harold). Survived by sons, Todd (Sharon), and Wade (Toni); grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Noelle and Lauren; great-grandson, Keo; sisters-in-law, Deloris Brezina and Lee Brezina; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will held at Grace Episcopal Church in Menomonie at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, preceded by a visitation at 9:30 a.m. Mildred will be interred at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis with her husband, Tom, at a later date.
Thank you to the exceptional staff at the Neighbors of Dunn County! She was blessed to spend her final days with such loving care.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at https://www.cremationsociety-wi.com/obituary.
