MENOMONIE/SPOONER — Nancy A Weber, 73, of Menomonie and Spooner peacefully passed away surrounded by loved ones Friday, March 20, 2020. She joined the party of life Dec. 3, 1946, in Durand and was the only daughter of Anthony (Tony) and Edith Helmueller.

Born and raised “Eau Galle” strong, Nancy spent countless hours in her parent’s grocery store and being playfully tormented by her older brothers, Ed and Larry Helmueller. Nancy frequently recalled how her brothers didn’t like the responsibilities of babysitting and would clip her to the clothesline so she would remain within reasonable distance while they went to play.

Nancy attended Durand High School and had her mind set on becoming a teacher. She attended Winona State University and started teaching in her beloved farming community of Arkansaw and later on in Durand. While Nancy was known as the “typing teacher,” she may be better known for the time she showed up to the Halloween party at her daughters’ school dressed as Edward Scissorhands.

Nancy met and married the love of her life, Dan Weber. of Menomonie, May 18, 1979. They were blessed with three wonderful and curly haired daughters, each one claiming to be their mother’s favorite. They raised their three girls that all start with a T, in Menomonie and at their lake home in Spooner.

