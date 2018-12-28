MENOMONIE, SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Nancy Ann (Wagenhals) Apelgren, passed away Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at her son, Chris’s home.
She was born Sept. 4, 1930, to Fred and Nancy Wagenhals in Aberdeen, S.D. Nancy grew up in Oshkosh, Wis., until going to Whitworth Junior College in Louisiana, for two years where she was crowned Miss Whitworth by the student body. She transitioned to Louisiana State University where she graduated with a degree in social work. She was a social worker in Black River Falls. On Aug.1, 1953, she married the love of her life, Bert Apelgren. They moved to Menomonie in 1958. She was the Welcome Wagon Hostess with the Menomonie Chamber of Commerce from 1970-1975.
Nancy was active in the First Congregational UCC, hospital auxiliary, Red Hat Society, and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She loved to walk, read, travel and eat macaroni and cheese. She was a loving mother.
Nancy is survived by her children, Jane (Boyd) Wear of Warsaw, Ind., Chris (Kolleen) Apelgren of Sun Prairie and Stan Apelgren of Eau Claire; three grandchildren, Corey Greene of Fort Wayne, Ind., Jesse Greene of Indianapolis, Ind., and Dustin Apelgren of Eau Claire. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bert Apelgren; son, Lee Apelgren; and son-in-law, Gary Greene.
No service is planned. Memorials may be made to AGrace Hospice in Madison, Wis. (www.agrace.org) to thank them for their kindness, support, and excellent care of Nancy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.