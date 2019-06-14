Nancy Greene, 76, of Menomonie died Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Colfax Health and Rehabilitation.
She was born March 9, 1943, to the late Clarence and Daise (Schultz) Greene and was a lifelong resident of Menomonie. Nancy attended Central Grade School and graduated from Menomonie High School in 1961.
Nancy was a lifelong member of Peace Lutheran Church, where she was baptized and confirmed. She was active in various church activities, having been treasurer for some 30 years or more of the Peace Lutheran Church Women, member of the Priscilla Circle and volunteered in helping with some administration activities.
Upon retirement in 2006, as the Dunn County Register in Probate, Nancy took a trip to Alaska in 2007, several trips to Branson and enjoyed Daniel O’Donnell’s music. She also enjoyed playing cards and going to casinos. Nancy enjoyed the company of all her friends she made over the years, during her time at work and upon retirement.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Daise Greene; and survived by many cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 17, at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie, with Pastor Bob Friese officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery following the service. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church.
Memorials are suggested to Peace Lutheran Church, Stepping Stones of Dunn County or a charity of donor’s choice. Olson Funeral Home of Menomonie is serving the family. To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
